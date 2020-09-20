'Such conduct not expected in healthy democracy': Rajnath on Oppn ruckus in RS

New Delhi: The top brass of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday flayed the opposition over its "unruly conduct" in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the two farm bills, condemning their behaviour as "shameful" and unprecedented in Parliament's history.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawarchand Gehlot and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a press conference to hit out at opposition members, with Singh asserting that such conduct was not expected in a healthy democracy.

Singh noted that opposition members tore rule book, threw papers at the desk of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the Chair, and climbed the podium -- something, he added, he had never witnessed before.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raised slogans against the chair, and tore papers.

Lauding Harivansh as a man of values, he said the "misconduct" of opposition members towards him was unprecedented. Even if opposition leaders were not convinced with the Chair's decision, does it allow them to attack him and be "violent," he asked.

"Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House," the Defence Minister said.

Asked about the decision of BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal to quit the Modi government in protest against the farm bills, he said there are some "political reasons" behind certain decisions. "I don't want to comment on why she took this decision," he said about the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Union Cabinet.

"I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that minimum support price and APMC will continue. These will never be removed at any cost," he said.

#WATCH I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) & APMC (agricultural produce market committee) systems are not going to end: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on #AgricultureBills pic.twitter.com/fFdI0AsuKs — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

The Upper House, which witnessed a brief adjournment due to the pandemonium, passed by voice vote the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha and will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

BJP President JP Nadda said that "irresponsible" act of opposition is unfortunate and said that the party will request the Chairman to take steps for the same.

"The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji has liberated the farmers from injustice they were facing for the last 70 years. The irresponsible act of opposition is unfortunate. They violated the protocols, Chairman will take note of it and take action. The democratic system should function smoothly, we'll request Chairman to take steps for the same," he said.

A high-level meeting took place on Sunday evening at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's residence over unruly behaviour of some Opposition Members of Parliament in the Upper House.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Piyush Goel were present at the meeting.

With inputs from agencies

