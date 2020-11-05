'This is my last election': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells poll rally

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar today created a flutter as he said, "This is my last election," while addressing a poll rally at Purnia.

The sudden outbreak of news came at a time when the chief minister was campaigning for the last time before the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections for a candidate of his Janata Dal United in Purnia.

"Jan leje aaj chunav ka aakhri din hai aur parson chunav hai aur ye mera antim chunav hai. Ant bhala, to sab bhalla (know that today is the last day of elections and the day after is the election. And this is my last election. If the end is good, everything is good)," Nitish Kumar said in a rally, news agency ANI posted a video.

The 69-year-old leader has ruled the state for nearly 15 years and served as a union minister quite a few times.

Nitish Kumar, who is seeking a fourth straight term in office, urged the electors to vote the NDA to power yet again.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a four-page letter addressed to the people of Bihar, said, "Reforms not possible amid mismanagement, anarchy; Nitish Kumar govt needed in Bihar to ensure development schemes continue uninterrupted."

The Chief Minister reached out to minority community in rallies on Wednesday reminding people that his government had increased salaries for teachers in madrasas and sought to allay apprehensions over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a region that saw widespread protests against CAA, Kumar said he had worked to spread love, peace and brotherhood and nobody had the strength to "send anyone out of the country."

Leading from the front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in remote districts of Araria and Saharsa for this phase of elections, exhorting the masses to retain their trust in the NDA.

He asserted that the coalition headed in the state by Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar was looking forward to meet the "aspirations" of people in the decade to follow, having fulfilled their "needs" in the preceding one.

The third phase of the poll for 78 seats in Bihar will be held on November 7, mostly in Muslim-dominated Seemanchal areas of northeast Bihar.

On Tuesday, the 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the phase two of Bihar elections recorded 53.51% turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said.

The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79% till 5 PM, the Commission said.

With agency inputs

