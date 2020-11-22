"Nobody else can become a national alternative for BJP, BJP is a national party. For a national party, your thinking should be national, national presence is also important, secular thinking is also required. Congress is at its lowest in the last 72 years. Congress does not have even the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha during the last two terms. But Congress won 9 seats in Ladakh hill council elections even as we were not expecting such a positive result," said Azad.