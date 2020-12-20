'This roadshow shows anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata,' says Amit Shah

As part of his two-day trip to West Bengal, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday held a roadshow in Birbhum district's Bolpur town and attacked the TMC government.

"This roadshow shows the anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata didi," said Shah to the massive crowd.

"I haven't seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change. Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 years," said Shah.

People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration, Shah said while attacking the Mamata Banerjee government.

Bolpur town is associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore.

Shah said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but "getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration".

Anger prevails across Bengal, state has deviated from path of development, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Shah visited the residence of a 'Baul' singer to have a typical Bengali lunch.

Shah listened with rapt attention as Basudeb Das Baul and his family sang a popular folk song 'Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo' (will keep you at the bottom of our hearts) with 'ektara' (one-stringed musical instrument) after the BJP heavyweight arrived at the baul's modest residence, 'Manohardham Kutir', in Ratanpally area of Santiniketan in Birbhum district.

Shah, accompanied by senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Anupam Hazra, had lunch at Baul's residence, sitting on the floor of the house.

Shah savoured the delicacies - 'palong saak', 'alu posto', 'begun bhaja', 'nolen gurer payes' and 'nalen gurer rosogolla' - along with other BJP leaders.

Shah also offered puja at the family Shiva temple.

Das said, "we are privileged that such an important person visited our residence. We are overjoyed".

Tight security arrangements were made and members of the media and other party leaders were kept outside the house, and Shah's security personnel checked the premises repeatedly.

He also paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan in Shantiniketan, Birbhum.

With PTI inputs









