'This roadshow shows anger of Bengal's public towards Mamata,' says Amit Shah

Shah listened with rapt attention as Basudeb Das Baul and his family sang a popular folk song 'Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo' (will keep you at the bottom of our hearts) with 'ektara' (one-stringed musical instrument) after the BJP heavyweight arrived at the baul's modest residence, 'Manohardham Kutir', in Ratanpally area of Santiniketan in Birbhum district.