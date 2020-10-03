Home >Politics >News >'Those not going out getting infected': Mamata's 'community spread' jibe at govt
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee leads a protest against the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dait woman in the Uttar Pradesh state and against the BJP-led central government, in Kolkata (AFP)
'Those not going out getting infected': Mamata's 'community spread' jibe at govt

2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2020, 06:58 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading a protest march in Kolkata against the Hathras incident

KOLKATA : Launching a scathing attack on the Modi-led BJP government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the community spread of coronavirus seems to have begun as people who don't venture out and stay in a protective atmosphere are also getting infected. Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "It seems community spread of Covid-19 has begun as those who do not go out are also getting infected."

Mamata Banerjee was leading a protest march in Kolkata against the Hathras incident. Targetting the BJP, the West Bengal Chief Minister spoke about the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the Hathras case, the torturing of Dalits the most, minority communities and farmers.

'Dictatorship going on in the country'

Mamata said the protest rallies against the BJP's "dictatorial ways" will continue in state's blocks and districts amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Banerjee, who held a protest march against the Hathras gang rape case, said she will stand by the Dalit community till the end as her caste is "humanity" and she does not believe in differentiation on the grounds of caste and religion.

Sharpening her attack, The West Bengal CM said, "COVID-19 is not a big pandemic. BJP is the biggest pandemic. It is the biggest pandemic of atrocities against Dalit and backward communities." "We should stand up against these atrocities ... The kind of atrocities that are taking place are completely unacceptable."

"A dictatorship is going on across the country. Instead of government for the people, it is running a government against the people, the Dalits and the farmers," Banerjee said.

This was Banerjee's first rally since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. On Friday, a team of Trinamool Congress leaders were barred from entering Hathras to meet the victim's family. While party MP Pratima Mondal was manhandled by the police, Derek O'Brien was wrestled to the ground.

Meanwhile, 3,310 people tested positive for coronavirus in West Bengal on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,63,634, while 53 fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 5,070.

