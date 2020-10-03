'Those not going out getting infected': Mamata's 'community spread' jibe at govt

KOLKATA : Launching a scathing attack on the Modi-led BJP government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the community spread of coronavirus seems to have begun as people who don't venture out and stay in a protective atmosphere are also getting infected. Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "It seems community spread of Covid-19 has begun as those who do not go out are also getting infected."