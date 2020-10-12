Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the war against the novel coronavirus will be won by the "whole-hearted participation" of people. Now, they have to decide whether to follow Covid-19 protocols to contain the spread of the disease or face the lockdown.

In a webcast, Thackeray said Covid-19 is a "foreign guest not leaving us despite our best efforts".

In a webcast, Thackeray said Covid-19 is a "foreign guest not leaving us despite our best efforts".

He said 70 to 80 per cent COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, and termed face mask as the self-defence or the "black belt" in the fight against the viral infection till a vaccine comes up.

"I don't want to impose strict laws or penalty against violators of the COVID-19 protocols. The war against the pandemic will be won by people's whole-hearted participation," he said.

"You have to decide whether you want to wear mask, follow physical distancing or be in lockdown. Whatever is started shouldn't be closed down again," he said.

"Don't forget to wear masks and comply with social distancing norms. Since childhood we are taught to wash our hands after getting home, and it applies even now. It's easy but needs to be followed with discipline. Do not let this virus into your home,"CMO Maharashtra Office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 10,792 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 15,28,226, the health department said. The death toll due to the virus reached 40,349. There are 2,21,174 active cases in Maharashtra at present.