Bhartiya Janata Party 's newly appointed national secretary from West Bengal Anupam Hazra today made a controversial comment saying that he will go and hug chief minister Mamata Banerjee if he contracts Covid-19.

Hazra’s comments came during his media interaction at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district where he went to attend a meeting of party workers on Sunday afternoon where they were seen flouting social distancing norms and also not wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by corona they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have corona (get infected). She treated victims of the disease pathetically. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that," said Hazra to HT when asked why he was not wearing a mask.

Hazra's comment comes just a day after BJP came out with the long-awaited list of its national office-bearers with the party effecting a major reshuffle in key organisational positions. Hazra replaced party veteran and former state president Rahul Sinha as national secretary.

Apart from Hazra, the new list also encompasses former Union minister Mukul Roy’s elevation as BJP national vice-president.

Earlier, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has claimed that the coronavirus pandemic was over and Mamata was forcefully imposing lockdowns to prevent any BJP public meetings ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

While addressing a packed rally in Hooghly, the BJP leader said: “Corona has left. Didi is only putting up a show and enforcing lockdowns to ensure the BJP cannot hold any rallies. No one can stop us."

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 4,781, while the coronavirus tally jumped to 2,47,425 with 3,185 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

Since Saturday, 2,946 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 87.67 per cent, it said.

The state now has 25,723 active cases.

