“Our workers are fighting a bigger enemy than corona. They are fighting Mamata Banerjee. Since they were not affected by corona they are not scared anymore. I will hug Mamata Banerjee if I have corona (get infected). She treated victims of the disease pathetically. Their bodies were burnt with kerosene. We don’t even treat dead cats or dogs like that," said Hazra to HT when asked why he was not wearing a mask.