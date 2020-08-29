'Will messenger of God please answer?': Chidambaram's swipe at Centre

"The two options given by the Modi government to the States to bridge the GST Compensation gap are unacceptable," he said, adding that the financial burden falls entirely on the states under both options. "Under the first option, the states are asked to borrow by pledging their future receivables under-compensation cess. The financial burden falls entirely on the states. Under the second option, states are asked to borrow from the RBI window. It is more market borrowing, only by a different name. Again, the entire financial burden falls on the states," the Rajya Sabha MP tweet.