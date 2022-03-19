10 AAP MLAs to take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet today

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann had said in a tweet while announcing the cabinet on Friday.

