10 ministers take oath in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's cabinet. Details here

According to the sources, the Bhagwant Mann government is likely to take the decision in the Cabinet meeting to implement one of the election promises of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).
Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) in Punjab today took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday. Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oath as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet.
There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.
Punjab Governor had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh
Meanwhile,the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is likely to take key decisions in its first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, informed sources, as reported by news agency ANI.
The first meeting of the council of ministers will be held after the expansion of the Cabinet with the swearing-in of 10 ministers.
Among other poll promises of the AAP in Punjab, the national convenor of the party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, generate employment avenues, free electricity up to 300 units per billing cycle and also promised ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 years.