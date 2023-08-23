Hello User
100 crore Kerala Cooperative Bank fraud case: ED raid at my house 'pre-planned', says Ex-Minister A C Moideen

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM IST Livemint

Senior CPI(M) leader A C Moideen calls the raid by the Enforcement Directorate on his residence ‘pre-planned’

CPI(M) legislator AC Moideen.

Senior CPI (M) leader A C Moideen on Wednesday termed the raid carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his residence in Thrissur as "pre-planned," news agency PTI reported.

"The ED officials searched the entire premises. My bank account details, as well as those of my wife and daughter, were examined. The property documents kept at the house were also examined," he said addressing the media.

"In a normal case, the investigators would ask the respective person about the charge leveled against him. But, nothing like that happened. So, I feel that the raid was a pre-planned move," he said.

The former minister, however, made it clear that he would cooperate with any kind of investigation.

ED on Tuesday carried out searches at the premises of former minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) legislator AC Moideen and those linked to him in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged 100-crore fraud at the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank in Kerala.

The search began on Tuesday morning, and continued till early today. The ED sleuths left at 5.15 am.

Moideen, 67, is a senior CPI(M) leader and he represents the Kunnamkulam constituency in the state Assembly.

Raids were carried out by the ED in connection with this case in August last year also. The residence of Moideen and those linked to him are being searched for evidence of gathering details of "benami" assets, they said.

The alleged fraud in the Thrissur-based CPI(M)-controlled bank triggered a political row in Kerala two years ago. The Kerala government, in August 2021, suspended 16 officials for their alleged lapses in detecting this alleged fraud at the bank.

-With PTI inputs

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 11:30 AM IST
