11 years of NDA: PM Modi says India’s growth powered by 140 cr people – ‘from economic growth to social upliftment’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 9 June, that through a clear focus on good governance and transformation powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in last eleven years of NDA rule.

India today, Modi said, is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

“Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the NDA government has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity,” Modi said in a post on X on 9 June as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance completes completes its 11 years in government at the Centre.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time on 9 June 2024, With 293 MPs, the NDA comfortably exceeded the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha after the 2024 general elections.

“From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress. India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation,” Modi said in the post on X.

We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat, he said.

Full devotion and spirit of service The BJP-led NDA government at the centre released a book highlighting its achievements in empowering women over the last 11 years. The book highlights various key schemes, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

"Driven by a bold, inclusive, and lifecycle-based approach, the government has launched targeted interventions in health, education, housing, digital access, sanitation, and financial inclusion. 'Nari Shakti' is now a national mission, empowering every woman--urban or rural, young or elderly--to live with dignity, safety, and self-reliance," the book reads.

In another post on X, Modi said that in the last 11 years, the focus of every scheme of his government has been to ensure the welfare of the poor brothers and sisters as well as the common man.

