As Jaya Bachchan gears up for her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh, she declared her and her husband Amitabh Bachchan's net worth in the election affidavit recently.

For 2022-23, Jaya has declared her net worth to be ₹1.63 crore, as reported by Business Today. Amitabh Bachchan's net worth, on the other hand, has been reported as ₹273.74 crore for the same year.

Last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jaya, declared in the affidavit that she has a bank balance of ₹10.11 crore. Her husband's bank balance is ₹120.45 crore. The Bachchan couple's combined movable property has been valued at ₹849.11 crore, while the immovable property amounts to ₹729.77 crore. This means their combined assets are of over ₹1,578 crore.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's combined assets include property acquired through various sources, according to the election affidavit. Jaya's source of wealth included her salary as an MP, endorsement payments, and her fees as an actor. Amitabh is mentioned to be interest, dividends, rent, capital gains, and the revenue from a solar plant apart from his acting fees.

Another report in The Times of India said that Jaya Bachchan owns jewellery worth ₹40.97 crore and a car worth ₹9.82 lakh. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan owns jewellery worth ₹54.77 crore and 16 vehicles worth ₹17.66 crore, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover.

In 2018, Jaya Bachchan declared her combined assets worth ₹1,000 crore with her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel, who is an ally of the Samajwadi Party, said she would not vote in the Rajya Sabha polls as she did not agree with the SP decision to field Bollywood actor Jaya Bachchan. "We are talking of PDA- 'picchde, Dalit and alpsankhyak'. Bachchan is not among the PDA. I am not going to cast my votes against this 'dhokha' (deceit)," Patel told PTI.

Jaya Bachchan was first elected in 2004 as the Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006] till July 2010.

She was re-elected in 2012 for the third term and again in 2018 for her fourth term in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party.

