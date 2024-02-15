17 cars, jewellery over ₹90 crore. Jaya Bachchan declares joint net worth of over ₹1,500 crore with Amitabh: Report
Jaya Bachchan owns jewellery worth ₹40.97 crore and a car worth ₹9.82 lakh, while Amitabh Bachchan owns jewellery worth ₹54.77 crore and 16 vehicles worth ₹17.66 crore
As Jaya Bachchan gears up for her fifth term in the Rajya Sabha as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh, she declared her and her husband Amitabh Bachchan's net worth in the election affidavit recently.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message