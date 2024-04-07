‘1st PM of undivided India’: Subash Chandra Bose's kin corrects Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is making her electoral debut as the BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat has sparked a debate over India's first Prime Minister. Kangana told a TV news channel that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was India's first PM and also supported her remark by citing a news article clipping that purportedly mentioned that Bose had declared himself the PM of ‘Azad Hind’ in 1943. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Netaji's family has partially agreed with Kangana's statement. Chandra Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose corrected the actress saying, " Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the 1st Prime Minister of United/Undivided India, he didn't declare it himself! He was elected by the Azad Hind Government- 1st free Govt. in exile".

Chandra Kumar Bose on 6 September 2023 resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Chandra Bose, Subhashini Ali, CPI(M) leader and the daughter of a member of Subhas Chandra Bose's ‘Provisional government of Azad Hind’ also fact-checked the BJP leader saying, "Netaji was the head of the PROVISIONAL GOVT OF AZAD HIND not of the govt of India".

Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao also took a swipe at Kangana. In a post on X, KTR said, "One BJP candidate from North says Subash Chandra Bose was our first PM!! And another BJP leader from South says Mahatma Gandhi was our PM !!Where did all these people graduate from?"

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also shared Kangana's statement and wrote, "Don't take her lightly - she will go ahead in the list of BJP leaders". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana Ranaut was named as one of 111 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls by the BJP on 24 March.

