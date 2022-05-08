2 cylinders then for price of 1 now: Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP over LPG hike

Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates. However, the government pays no subsidy on LPG in most cities and the price of the refill that consumers, including the poor women who got free connection under the much-talked Ujjwala scheme, is the same as non-subsidised or market price LPG. Non-subsidised LPG costs ₹999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Mumbai while it is priced at ₹1,015.50 a bottle in Chennai and ₹1,026 in Kolkata. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

