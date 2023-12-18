More than 20 MPs from the INDIA bloc submitted notices for Suspension of Business on Day 15 of the Winter Session, demanding discussion on the Parliament security breach on Monday. The members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to discuss a strategy to corner the Centre in both the houses.

Senior leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Jairam Ramesh, Ramgopal Yadav, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attended the meeting. The Opposition members are demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah since two persons with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House. ALLIANCE More Information

Here's INDIA bloc MPs demand on Parliament security breach matter:

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "The Opposition wants to talk about the breach in the security of the Parliament, the pass given by BJP MP and loopholes in the security...This is a very serious issue for us...".

Congress MP KC Venugopal reiterated the same thing, "We have only one demand- we need clarification from the govt. But the govt is not giving any clarification".

On Monday, DMK MP T Siva gave a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha. Besides, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tewari also gave an Adjournment Motion notice to discuss the Parliament security breach incident that happened on December 13.

The INDIA bloc MPs are demanding a clarification on the security breach incident from PM Modi in Parliament.

Last week, 14 opposition MPs-- 13 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha-- were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for creating a ruckus inside their respective Houses while demanding Shah's statement on Parliament's security breach. Among the 13 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha, nine are from the Congress, two from the CPM, one from the CPI, and one from the DMK.

Yesterday, interview with the Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, PM Modi said that probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures.

The Hindi daily said that PM Modi described the breach as “painful and a matter of concern".

On 13 December, two persons--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--with gas canisters jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery, triggering panic inside the House.

Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

