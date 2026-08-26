20 TMC rebel MPs get Lok Sabha notices over anti-defection pleas, 7-day deadline

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notices to 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs and sought their replies within seven days on petitions filed by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

The notices, dated August 25, forwarded a copy of Banerjee's petition dated June 18 filed against the MPs, who joined the NCPI, under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1985.

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The Secretariat has asked the MPs to furnish their comments on the petition within seven days of receipt of the notice, the sources said.

SC agrees to hear Banerjee's plea The development comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to hear Banerjee's plea seeking an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear Banerjee's plea questioning the alleged delay in deciding the disqualification proceedings.

The apex court, while issuing notice to the 20 rebel MPs, declined to issue notice to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the secretary-general of the House after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he was representing them.

During the hearing, the court observed, “It is not a question of issuing notices; it is a question of concluding the proceedings within a time frame.”

Banerjee had earlier submitted separate disqualification petitions against the 20 MPs and subsequently sought expeditious disposal of the proceedings. He had also met the Lok Sabha Speaker on August 12 over the issue after sending a written reminder on July 27.

The dispute follows a rebellion within the TMC parliamentary party after 20 of its Lok Sabha MPs announced that they had joined or merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Tripura-based political outfit, and sought separate recognition in the House.

Anti-defection law The rebel MPs have subsequently been treated as an NCPI group in Parliament and have participated in NDA parliamentary activities.

The TMC has maintained that the MPs were elected on its symbol and that their decision to align with another political formation amounts to voluntarily giving up membership of the party, attracting disqualification under the anti-defection law. The rebel camp has maintained that its move constitutes a valid merger.

The 20 MPs named in Banerjee's petition are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Rachana Banerjee, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Partha Bhowmick, Arup Chakraborty, Adhikari Deepak Dev, Sayani Ghosh, Bapi Haldar, Md Abu Taher Khan, Kalipada Saren Kherwal, Asit Kumar Mal, June Maliah, Mitali Bag, Khalilur Rahaman, Mala Roy, Sharmila Sarkar and Yusuf Pathan.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose welcomed the move alleging that they violated the Constitution and anti-defection law by joining another party after being elected on a different symbol.

(With ageny inputs)

What has happened today is a breakthrough. It is very significant and important that after two months, the Speaker's Office has finally acted and sent a notice to the 20 traitors.

"What has happened today is a breakthrough. It is very significant and important that after two months, the Speaker's Office has finally acted and sent a notice to the 20 traitors who, having won on a particular symbol, have now joined another party," Ghose told ANI.