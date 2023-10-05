'2014 mein jo aaye the...': Akhilesh Yadav as Central agencies raid INDIA leaders

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and said that the INDIA alliance will teach a lesson to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As reported by ANI, Yadav made these remarks on Central agencies raiding INDIA leaders. SP Chief said, "We will teach a lesson to the BJP in these Lok Sabha elections. 2014 mein jo aaye they, wo 2024 mein chale jayenge. UP se aaye theyy, UP se bahar chale jayenge. (The ones who came in 2014 will leave in 2024. They came from UP, they will go out of UP.) With INDIA, PDA will defeat NDA."

Earlier in the day, Income Tax authorities conducted raids at various premises connected to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, a move that Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized as vindictive politics.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi excise policy case, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted on Thursday that the AAP is involved in "corruption" and employs "political maneuvers" as a response when faced with such accusations.

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the ED yesterday in a liquor scam case... It is AAP's character to do corruption openly and when they are caught, they start politics over it," Sambit Patra said in a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday. He specifically directed his comments towards AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and remarked, “Those whom Kejriwal vouched for as honest individuals are currently in jail."

It is to be further noted that the arrest of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the cancelled Delhi excise policy has sparked a political dispute.

The Aam Aadmi Party has condemned the arrest as an act of political vendetta, asserting that Sanjay Singh is facing repercussions for being one of the most outspoken voices within the opposition INDIA bloc.

Furthermore, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak suggested that the arrest was primarily orchestrated because, "they (BJP) have found that it's very difficult to defeat Arvind Kejriwal."

“It has been 15 months, they have raided thousands of places but nothing has come out. In this case also, nothing will come out…They just want to break down the Aam Aadmi Party."

