2023: The return of the Great Moderation

Finally, with the rapid tightening of monetary policies, an extraordinarily long honeymoon for business, finance, and tech finally ended. Bubbles have burst, and many business models have been exposed as unviable in the absence of ultra-loose financial conditions and seemingly limitless liquidity. Supply-chain disruptions, new sanctions and national-security measures, labor shortages, and other factors are posing challenges even for the strongest, most well-established businesses. The so-called Great Moderation, which policymakers worked to prolong after the 2008 global financial crisis, appears to be gone for good. Like it or not, the year ahead is certain to reveal more of what that means.

