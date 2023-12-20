Google will restrict election-related queries from Bard and AI-based searches, Reuters reported. The announcement from the Alphabet company comes ahead of the pivotal 2024 US Presidential election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the US election garners global attention, 2024 is also crucial for other nations. India and South Africa, among others, are gearing up for national elections. Google aims to focus more on how AI could impact these elections. It indicates a shift towards more responsible AI usage in political contexts.

Also Read: Gemini-powered Google Bard vs ChatGPT vs Copilot vs Grok vs Ernie: Here's how AI chatbots outperform each other Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has already taken a stance. It earlier stopped political campaigns and advertisers in regulated industries from using its new generative AI advertising products. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability in digital advertising.

Advertisers can create or alter political, social or election-related advertisements on Facebook and Instagram with AI or other digital methods. However, they are now required to disclose the same.

Also Read: Google Bard AI bot can now answer queries about YouTube videos. Here's how the feature works In contrast, Elon Musk's social media platform X announced a policy change in August. It now allows political advertising in the US from candidates and political parties. It's a reversal from its global ban on political ads since 2019. X also plans to bolster its safety and elections team in anticipation of the US election.

AI regulation in politics These developments come as governments worldwide grapple with regulating AI. The spread of misinformation remains a key concern. The European Union (EU) is leading the charge. It has introduced rules that require Big Tech firms to label political advertising clearly.

Also Read: Google bot Bard says humans are invaders of Earth and Elon Musk is their overlord This includes disclosure of funding sources, expenditure details, and targeted elections. These measures mark a significant step towards ensuring transparency and fairness in the digital arena. It is particularly critical as nations prepare for major elections.

(With Reuters inputs)

