2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP likely to release 2nd list of 150 candidates today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its second list of 150 candidates today, Wednesday, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that are due in April or May this year. The party came out with its first list of 195 candidates across 16 States and Union Territories on March 2.

In its first list, the BJP has fielded 34 Central government ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Varanasi constituency.

The Congress, on the other hand, announced its second list including 43 names, fielding 10 candidates from Rajasthan including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Jalore.

Rajasthan's former chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot had contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from Jodhpur seat in 2019 against present Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Congress also fielded sitting MP Rahul Kaswan from Churu. Notably, Rahul Kaswan had recently joined the Congress leaving the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The second candidate list includes 12 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat, and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu. In this list, 10 are General candidates, 13 Other Backward Castes (OBC), 10 (Scheduled Caste), 9 Scheduled Tribes (ST), and one Muslim candidate.

The list comprises names of three sitting MLAs, including Lalit Yadav from the Alwar Lok Sabha seat, Harish Meena from the Tonk Lok Sabha seat, and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat.

Among the new faces on the list are Karan Singh Uchiyarda, who is presently the party's state general secretary, and Sanjana Jatav from Bharatpur.

Lalit Yadav is the Congress' sitting MLA from Mundawar, Harish Meena from Deoli-Uniara, and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu assembly seat. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress fielded former chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara.

