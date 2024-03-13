2024 Lok Sabha Elections: BJP likely to release 2nd list of 150 candidates today
BJP to release second list of 150 candidates for Lok Sabha elections; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi. Congress announced the second list with 43 names including Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav from Rajasthan.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its second list of 150 candidates today, Wednesday, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that are due in April or May this year. The party came out with its first list of 195 candidates across 16 States and Union Territories on March 2.