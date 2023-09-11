Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday claimed a "Godhra-like" incident may take place during the "return journey" of the large number of people expected to converge at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh from across the nation for the inauguration of the Ram Temple.

'Karsevaks' (Sangh Parivar term for volunteers who took part in the Ram temple movement) returning from Ayodhya on board the Sabarmati Express were attacked and their train coach set ablaze at Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002, leading to several deaths that triggered largescale riots across the state.

"It is a possibility that the government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration in buses and trucks, and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," Thackeray said in Jalgaon, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Ram Temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's comment, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "...All I would like to say is that this entire alliance, that is against PM Modi, can go to any limit for votes...I would like to pray to Lord Ram to give them some wisdom. This is a shameful and indecent remark. We condemn this."

On Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's statement that a "Godhra-like" incident may take place after the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Thakur claimed some people have forgotten their ideology for the greed of power.

"I don't know what Balasaheb (late Shiv Sena founder and Uddhav Thackeray's father) would have thought today and what Uddhav ji is doing today for the greed of power. Rahul ji and Uddhav ji did not say a word when so many things were said about Sanatan Dharma," Thakur added.

The BJP has often targeted Thackeray for forsaking the ideals of Bal Thackeray in order to become chief minister by joining hands with the Congress and NCP after the 2019 Assembly polls.

The attacks have got more strident after the Shiv Sena split in June last year and both factions began calling themselves the true inheritors of the party founder's legacy.

