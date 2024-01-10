2024 Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Not based on common ideology’, BJP's Giriraj Singh criticises INDIA for ‘selfish motives’
2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc saying that it was created for pursuing ‘selfish motives’. This came amid reports that the INDIA partners opened talks to arrive at a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming general elections.