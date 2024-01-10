2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a swipe at the Opposition alliance INDIA bloc saying that it was created for pursuing ‘selfish motives’. This came amid reports that the INDIA partners opened talks to arrive at a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The INDIA alliance does not represent the convergence of like-minded political interests. Rather, it is an alliance founded on self-seeking interests. The parties that came together under this grouping did not do so based on a common ideology or policy."

He noted further that while the regional states in the Opposition alliance are on a strong footing in states that they rule, the Congress would not be able to mine much electoral benefit by joining forces with them.

"There is the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, JDU in Bihar, AAP in Delhi and Punjab, and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. However, these are disparate alliance partners, and allying with them wouldn't help the Congress much," Singh further said.

He believes that Congress will get just 10% of the total tickets, as per ANI reports.

"This is an alliance of selfish interests. In all likelihood, they will be fighting for a significantly fewer number of seats in West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, UP, and Punjab. You will see how many seats they get. It is the INDIA alliance that is conspiring to finish off the Congress," he added.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 26 opposition parties, has started brainstorming over the number of seats they would like to contest the Lok Sabha Elections on. However, the Congress seems to be in a hot spot as most of the regional parties have refused to any comprise in the seat-sharing aspect.

The Congress had reportedly informed its state units that it is considering fielding candidates in 255 seats of the total 543 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

(With ANI inputs)

