Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi's return as MP a major boost for Opposition1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership restored after stay on conviction, boosting his challenge to ruling party in 2024 elections.
Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament membership was restored after a stay on his conviction by India’s top court, a development that may embolden the opposition leader as he seeks to challenge the ruling party in 2024 elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message