2024 Lok Sabha Polls: ‘Why doesn't Mamata Banerjee contest from Varanasi?' BJP leader Angamitra Paul on Friday challenged the West Bengal chief minister to contest against PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Mamata Banerjee ought to step up if she is brave enough to challenge Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi. Do you want to become the prime minister? Only fitting that our Chief Minister opposes the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha elections," the BJP leader said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

She further highlighted the differences among members of the INDIA bloc in the states at the national level. “After running in the general elections and joining the TMC, would Adhir Chowdhury be able to respond to the families of the victims?" Paul asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came after Mamata Banerjee proposed the name of Mallikarjun Kharge as the Opposition prime ministerial candidate. She reportedly said the proposal was backed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Following this, a Janata Dal (United) MLA has hinted at a divide over the proposal. However, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal has insisted on naming Nitish Kumar as the Opposition PM candidate should the alliance defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The JD(U) leader went on to say that "people don't know" Mallikarjun Kharge and even he didn't know he was Congress president. But, Gopal Mandal said, "people know who Nitish Kumar is." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mallikarjun Kharge refused to comment on the proposal, saying the first task for the INDIA bloc was to win the Lok Sabha elections.

The report also stated that Kharge has called Nitish Kumar, while Rahul Gandhi has met Sharad Pawar in possible damage control.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reportedly reached out to Nitish Kumar amid murmurs about a fresh rift in the INDIA ranks. The two leaders have been unable to interact thus far due to a clash in timing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speculative reports suggest that the duo will touch upon the controversy sparked by Wednesday's meeting. Kharge has already spoken to Kumar while Gandhi interacted with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the ensuing days.

INDIA bloc leaders have rejected claims that the Bihar Chief Minister was unhappy about the situation — even as Kharge played down suggestions that he would emerge as a prime ministerial candidate.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!