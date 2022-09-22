2024 Lok Sabha polls: A look into JP Nadda's Tamil Nadu schedule

BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party and increase the voter base in southern states.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Bharatiya Janata Party has started preliminary works to reclaim all its Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party and increase the voter base in southern states.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Bharatiya Janata Party has started preliminary works to reclaim all its Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. BJP national president JP Nadda will embark on his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu on Thursday to chalk out a strategy for the party and increase the voter base in southern states.
BJP sources as quoted by news agency ANI informed that Nadda will participate in several public programs and organizational meetings of the party. He will visit Madurai and Karaikudi of the Sivagangai district.
BJP sources as quoted by news agency ANI informed that Nadda will participate in several public programs and organizational meetings of the party. He will visit Madurai and Karaikudi of the Sivagangai district.
"This is an important organization-centric visit of the National President. He will hold meetings with different fronts like social media, Mahila Morcha, the core committee, and booth workers. During the meeting, he will take feedback and give directions to all the workers and leaders of the party. He will also address a public meeting in Karaikudi," sources told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"This is an important organization-centric visit of the National President. He will hold meetings with different fronts like social media, Mahila Morcha, the core committee, and booth workers. During the meeting, he will take feedback and give directions to all the workers and leaders of the party. He will also address a public meeting in Karaikudi," sources told ANI.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nadda will receive a warm welcome from BJP leaders and workers at Madurai airport in the morning today. A cultural program cum grand reception in honor of the BJP National President will be held outside the airport.
Nadda will receive a warm welcome from BJP leaders and workers at Madurai airport in the morning today. A cultural program cum grand reception in honor of the BJP National President will be held outside the airport.
After this, he will meet some eminent personalities from various fields at Hotel Amika in Madurai and will proceed to Karaikudi. In Karaikudi, the BJP national president will hold a meeting with the state team of Mahila Morcha and women representatives of district BJP office bearers at PLP Palace.
After this, he will meet some eminent personalities from various fields at Hotel Amika in Madurai and will proceed to Karaikudi. In Karaikudi, the BJP national president will hold a meeting with the state team of Mahila Morcha and women representatives of district BJP office bearers at PLP Palace.
Following this, he will hold a meeting of the state office bearers and all cells of the state BJP at the same venue, and then address a massive public rally in Karaikudi. Nadda will also head a meeting with the state core committee at Chettinad Palace in Karaikudi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Following this, he will hold a meeting of the state office bearers and all cells of the state BJP at the same venue, and then address a massive public rally in Karaikudi. Nadda will also head a meeting with the state core committee at Chettinad Palace in Karaikudi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, Nadda will offer prayers at the historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi. Later in the day, he will hold a meeting with state office bearers and district presidents of OBC and SC Morcha of BJP at PLP Palace, Karaikudi and will participate in a meeting of state office bearers, district presidents, and prabhari at the same venue.
On Friday, Nadda will offer prayers at the historic Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple in Karaikudi. Later in the day, he will hold a meeting with state office bearers and district presidents of OBC and SC Morcha of BJP at PLP Palace, Karaikudi and will participate in a meeting of state office bearers, district presidents, and prabhari at the same venue.
In addition to this, he will also address a meeting of booth presidents of the Sivaganga parliamentary Constituency at PLP Palace.
Party sources informed that Nadda will meet the voters of Tamil Nadu and those people who are considered influencers such as doctors, teachers, professors, and businessmen among others on the second day, as per ANI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Party sources informed that Nadda will meet the voters of Tamil Nadu and those people who are considered influencers such as doctors, teachers, professors, and businessmen among others on the second day, as per ANI reports.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He will then pay rich tributes to great freedom fighters at his house in Tirupattur on Friday evening.
He will then pay rich tributes to great freedom fighters at his house in Tirupattur on Friday evening.