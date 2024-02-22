2024 Lok Sabha polls: AAP likely to fight on 4 seats in Delhi, Congress to get 3 | Report
Initially, the AAP had offered only one Lok Sabha seat in Delhi to the Congress
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will likely be sharing the seven Lower House seats in Delhi. According to an India Today report, Congress will likely get three of the seven seats as the seat-sharing talks with the AAP reach the final round. AAP, which is ruling the national capital, will likely contest the remaining four seats.