In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will likely be sharing the seven Lower House seats in Delhi. According to an India Today report, Congress will likely get three of the seven seats as the seat-sharing talks with the AAP reach the final round. AAP, which is ruling the national capital, will likely contest the remaining four seats.

The AAP will field candidates from South Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and New Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi and North East Delhi constituencies, PTI report citing sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi back to back in 2014 and 2019 elections. Interestingly, the BJP candidates in 2019 polled more votes than the combined tally of Congress and AAP candidates.

Earlier this week, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the talks over the alliance were delayed and hinted at fresh developments in the next one or two days.

Initially, AAP had also offered one Lok Sabha seat in Delhi to the Congress saying it did not deserve even that based on its previous election track record.

Prior to this, the AAP said it was holding talks with the INDIA bloc partners for a pact in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, and Goa. The party has already decided to go solo in Punjab.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak recently said that the party has demanded eight out of 26 Lok Sabha seats from the Congress in Gujarat.

He said that the AAP won five seats by polling a total of 13 per cent votes in the last Assembly polls in Gujarat and claimed eight Lok Sabha seats in the state for the upcoming polls, while offering the remaining 18 to the Congress.

The Congress currently does not have any Lok Sabha MP or MLA from Delhi.

The AAP has so far unilaterally declared its candidates in two seats each in Gujarat and Assam, and one in Goa.

Pathak had said that if a decision was not soon taken on seat-sharing in Delhi, his party would declare its candidates.

(With agency inputs)

