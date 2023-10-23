Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying ousting the party from power at the Centre next year would be the biggest act of patriotism that would clear all obstacles to the country's progress.

Addressing the party's volunteers in his constituency, Kejriwal gave a clarion call to unseat the BJP at the Centre in the next year's Lok Sabha elections, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“The people of my constituency are all praise for our government as much as they are for our party's volunteers. Our volunteers don't come with any political background. Our party itself doesn't have a political background," the chief minister said.

He said, “Even senior AAP leaders, like myself Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, don't have political backgrounds. We are the 'aam aadmi'. The leaders of other parties are often found to be involved in hooliganism, skirmishes, and exploitation of people for their personal benefit," the AAP supremo said.

“My sense is that people don't like or favour such leaders. However, they like our leaders as they are polite and courteous. If you come across a leader, who appears to be a nice human being, rest assured that he is one among us. This is the trademark of the AAP," he added as quoted by ANI.

Kejriwal said that BJP could have achieved a lot more with the mandate it had in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He further hit out at the Centre and said, “Unseating them from power would be the biggest act of patriotism in 2024. The country will progress only then. No one understands what prompted them to make certain decisions. It makes one wonder if those decisions were made by them or someone else."

Speaking about the raids on Opposition leaders by central agencies, the AAP leader said, "These people (BJP) don't ask the ED and CBI to investigate their own. They may label a leader as the most corrupt one day and bring him into their party the day after, making the deputy CM or minister."

Though he did not take names, he was clearly referring to the deputy chief minister in NDA-ruled Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, who was probed for corruption when he was in the Opposition, ANI reported.

Accusing the BJP of corruption, the AAP convenor said, “If anyone involved in theft, criminal activities, or harassment joins the BJP, no investigative agency can dare touch them."

(With ANI inputs)

