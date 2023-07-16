2024 LS Polls: AAP calls for party's PAC meeting ahead of Opposition meet in Bengaluru2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:27 AM IST
AAP's PAC meeting today to discuss participation in Bengaluru opposition meeting. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to join via video conferencing. Decision to be taken afterwards.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called the party's Political affairs committee (PAC) to meet today, Sunday, ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru that will take place on July 17 and 18, according to ANI reports.
