Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called the party's Political affairs committee (PAC) to meet today, Sunday, ahead of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru that will take place on July 17 and 18, according to ANI reports.

“Can only say about that after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting," said CM Arvind Kejriwal if AAP will attend tomorrow's opposition meeting in Bengaluru or not.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will also join the PAC meeting through video conferencing. The decision to participate in Bengaluru's opposition meeting is likely to be taken after the meeting.

However, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha earlier told ANI that his party has paused all further conversations around the opposition unity meeting till the Congress party clears its stand on the Delhi ordinance brought in by the central government.

The issue of Delhi ordinance has been a sticking point between the AAP and Congress with the former reiterating many times that it will not be part of any opposition alliance with the Congress if the grand old party doesn't support it against the ordinance brought in by the union government.

The second opposition unity meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru could witness the participation of up to 24 political parties including RJD, JDU, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Samajwadi Party.

The meeting will be held on July 17 and 18 in a bid to continue discussions on unitedly fighting the Bhartiya Janta Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge invited leaders of top opposition parties for the second unity meeting in Bengaluru. In his letter, Kharge reminded the leaders about their participation in the first opposition meeting in Patna and urged them to continue the discussions on fighting elections unitedly against the BJP-led NDA.

"The (June 23) meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections," Kharge said in his letter.

"I believe that it is important to continue these discussions and build on the momentum that we have created. We need to work together to find solutions to the challenges that our country is facing," the Congress President added."