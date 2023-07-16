2024 LS Polls: NDA meet comes on same day as Opposition's key meeting in Bengaluru2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Leaders of 24 political parties, including eight new parties, will attend the second Opposition unity meeting convened by Congress in Bengaluru from July 17-18. The meeting aims to present a united front against the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the top leaders of at least 24 political parties will attend the second Opposition unity meeting that Congress will convene in Karnataka's Bengaluru from July 17 to 18. As many as eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition political parties' efforts to present a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.
