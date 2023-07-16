With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the top leaders of at least 24 political parties will attend the second Opposition unity meeting that Congress will convene in Karnataka's Bengaluru from July 17 to 18. As many as eight new parties have extended their support to the Opposition political parties' efforts to present a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

