23 of 25 Opposition leaders accused of corruption got reprieve after joining BJP since 2014: Report
The opposition leaders who got reprieve from investigation agencies after joining the BJP include 10 from the Congress, four each from the NCP and the Shiv Sena, three from Trinamool Congress, two from TDP, and one each from Samajwadi Party and YSRCP.
At least 25 prominent politicians from the opposition ranks, who had been facing probes by Central agencies in corruption cases, have switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014, when Narendra Modi was first sworn in Prime Minister of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.