26 November Constitution Day: India commemorates Constitution Day today. As Prime Minister Modi joins the celebrations, we delve into the historical significance, the role of Dr BR Ambedkar, and the events planned for the day.

26 November Constitution Day: Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated every year on November 26. This day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 by the Constituent Assembly of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Constitution finally took effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic.

The Government of India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment declared November 26 Constitution Day in 2015, the year that marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Previously, the day was celebrated as Law Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's an overview of its significance and celebrations:

26 November Constitution Day – The Significance Celebrating Constitution Day is primarily to honour Dr BR Ambedkar and promote awareness of constitutional values, rights, and duties.

Known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Constitution established India as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic, guaranteeing its citizens justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Thus, the day underscores the importance of national unity, fostering unity in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

26 November Constitution Day – The Historical Background After the Government of India Act, 1935, a need was felt to have a set of provisions that would mark India as a sovereign democratic republic. Subsequently, a Constituent Assembly was formed in December 1946, with Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, as its chairman

The Assembly had 389 members, including prominent leaders like Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. The Assembly met for the first time on December 9, 1946, and was presided over by Dr Prasad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Assembly entrusted the task of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Ambedkar presented the draft in the Constituent Assembly in 1948. The draft was adopted, after being deliberated across eleven sessions and for more than two years, on November 26, 1949, with a few amendments.

The Constitution of India finally came into effect on January 26, 1950, which is observed as Republic Day since then. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world, with 1,17,360 words (in the English version). At its inception, it had 395 Articles and 8 Schedules.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, and equality for all citizens.

Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman Union ministers on Monday embarked on the “Samvidhan Yatra" to celebrate 75 years of India's constitution on November 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the constitution will complete 75 years (of formation), therefore we are celebrating ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman’ “I would like to tell the youth to unite for the development of the nation," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Govt Oppn Spar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Government and the Opposition sparred over the list of speakers in the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, to be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu to mark 75 years of the Constitution on November 26

Leaders of various parties in the INDIA bloc wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the Opposition in both Houses to speak during the function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building.