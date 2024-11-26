26 November Constitution Day: Modi govt, INDIA bloc spar over list of speakers ahead of joint Parliament sitting

26 November Constitution Day: A debate erupted between the Modi government and the INDIA bloc regarding the inclusion of Opposition leaders in the joint parliamentary sitting. As India marks the 75th anniversary of its Constitution, tensions rise over who gets to speak at this significant event.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published26 Nov 2024, 09:42 AM IST
26 November Constitution Day:: People visit the Deekshabhoomi on the eve of Constitution Day, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)
26 November Constitution Day:: People visit the Deekshabhoomi on the eve of Constitution Day, in Nagpur on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Mahesh Tickley)

26 November Constitution Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led - Union government and the Opposition sparred over the list of speakers in the scheduled the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament to be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu to mark 75 years of the Constitution on November 26.

Leaders INDIA bloc parties wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the Opposition in both Houses to speak during the function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Also Read | 26 November Constitution Day: History and significance – explained

“We are writing in the context of the function being held tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We understand that the function will be addressed by the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister. We believe that in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion,” the letter said.

Hours after the letter, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused ‘some of the Opposition parties’ of giving reactions without knowing the actual arrangement. He said Prime Minister Modi will not be addressing the event.

PM not speaking: Govt

“The problem with some of the Opposition parties is that without knowing the actual arrangement they start giving reactions. The Prime Minister is not even speaking tomorrow (Tuesday) at the function. The Speaker, the Vice President and the President of India will speak,” Rijiju said.

Birla will deliver the welcome speech, followed by a speech by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and an address by President Murmu, according to the schedule. A commemorative coin and a stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution and three books on the Constitution will also be released.

Also Read | 75th Constitution Day of India: Here’s everything you need to know

“Secondly, we have made sitting arrangements for the Leader of Opposition of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the dais. Without knowing anything, this kind of reaction on a very solemn occasion is condemnable,” he said.

In the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition should also be given an opportunity to speak.

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated every year on November 26. This day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949.

The Constitution finally took effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a republic.

