2G case: Delhi HC allows early hearing pleas by ED and CBI

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the early hearing pleas moved by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on their appeals challenging the acquittal of former Union telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case. Justice Brijesh Sethi will start hearing the matter from 5 October on a day to day basis.

The court had reserved its order last week after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

The agencies sought an early hearing since the matter had been part heard due to the restricted functioning of the courts amid covid-19 pandemic. The high court had started hearing the arguments last year filed by the CBI.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain also submitted that matter needs to be heard before Justice Sethi demits office in November, adding that the arguments ought to be concluded in the public interest.

The counsels for the respondents submitted that video conferencing wouldn’t be appropriate since voluminous amount of documents need to be brought before court and most of the respondents are not based in Delhi.

They also said that the agencies have not shown the urgency so far and during the covid-19 pandemic. The courts are following a particular order in conducting proceedings giving priority to cases where accused/ convicts are in jail and that pattern should not be disturbed, they added.

Justice Brijesh Sethi had last week also reserved his order on the application moved by a firm, which was acquitted in the 2G scam related money laundering case, seeking to release its properties worth ₹22 crore attached by the ED.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court had in December 2017 acquitted all the 17 accused in the case relating to irregularities in the allocation of 2G telecom spectrum and licences.

This had led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing an appeal against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others on 20 March 2018.

PTI contributed to this story.

