3 reasons why PM Modi's Meerut rally matters for BJP in Lok Sabha polls 2024
Meerut is considered the gateway of Western Uttar Pradesh. The state, in general, and seats in its western part, in particular, are crucial for the 370 seats target for the BJP and 400 seats target for the NDA.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a political rally in Meerut on March 31, kicking off the Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.
