300 units of free electricity each month from July 1 in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt waives off dues of old electricity bills up to 31 December 2021 of households having load up to 2 kilowatts of electricity, Bhagwant Mann said
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity each month for every household in the state from July 1.Addressing a gathering at an event in Chandigarh, he also said there would be no increase in the electricity tariff for industrial consumers while free power to the farming community will continue.
“From 1 July, every household in Punjab will have 300 units of free electricity every month - 600 units for 2 months. BC, BPL, freedom fighters households used to get 200 units of free electricity earlier, they too will now get 300 units free," the Punjab CM said.
“Households that consume more than 600 units of electricity in 2 months, for instance - 640 units or 645 units - will need to pay only for the extra 40 or 45 units that they have consumed over and above 600 units," Bhagwant Mann added.
Punjab Govt waives off dues of old electricity bills up to 31 December 2021 of households having load up to 2 kilowatts of electricity. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira asked Mann why free electricity would be provided from July month only and whether power consumers will have to pay the full bill if their consumption exceeds 300 units.
The Bholath MLA, in a tweet, said, "I welcome Bhagwant Mann for fulfilling his promise of 300 units of free electricity but why wait till 1st July? Is there an issue of fiscal management? And please clarify if the bill is 301 units will the consumers be charged the full bill? Lastly any move to do away with tubewell subsidy?"
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "Bhagwant Mann Ji, the Proof of the pudding is in the eating... The truthfulness of your 300 unit free power will be tested in detail and the conditions attached to it... Best of luck to PSPCL who have to survive now, somehow."