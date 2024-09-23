4th term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said joking with Ramdas Athawale

In Maharashtra, BJP has 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP. Gadkari hinted at uncertainty over the BJP's fourth term. Athawale aims for more seats for his party in upcoming elections, anticipated in November.

Livemint
Updated23 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Fourth term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said in a playful jibe to Ramdas Athawale
Fourth term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said in a playful jibe to Ramdas Athawale(PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that it was not guaranteed whether or not Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will return for a fourth term at the centre. Gadkari said this while teasing his cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale over his ability to hold onto his cabinet spot across multiple governments.

"It may not be guaranteed that our government will return for a fourth term, but what is definitely guaranteed is that Ramdas Athawale will become a minister," Gadkari said on Sunday an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur, according to a report in NDTV.

Also Read | India to open new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, PM Modi announces

Athawale, leader of the Republican Party of India (RPI) - an ally of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has served as a minister three times and expressed confidence in continuing his streak if the BJP returns to power.

Gadkari, veteran BJP leader, is Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the PM Narendra Modi cabinet.

Athawale said his party RPI (A), which is also an ally in the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, should get to contest on at least 10 to 12 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He said the RPI-A will contest the election on its party symbol and ask for three to four seats in Vidarbha, including north Nagpur, Umred (Nagpur), Umarkhed in Yavatmal and Washim.

Maharashtra assembly elections are most likely to be held in November. Though the election schedule is yet to be officially announced, preparations by political parties are in full swing as polls could be held in the second or third week of November. The term of the current assembly will last till the end of November.

Also Read | INDIA bloc says ‘Nitin Gadkari expressing heartfelt desire’ for PM post

In the current assembly, the BJP is the single largest party with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena 40, NCP 41, Congress 40, Shiv Sena (UBT) 15, NCP (SP) 13 and others 29. Some seats are vacant.

The BJP failed to win a majority in Lok Sabha in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, unlike two previous terms. It had to rely on its NDA allies to form the government at the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP currently holds the largest number of seats in the Maharashtra assembly but has faced challenges in recent Lok Sabha elections.
  • Nitin Gadkari’s comments come months after BJP failed to secure majority in Lok Sabha on its own
  • The upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections could significantly impact the BJP’s political landscape and its coalition dynamics.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews4th term for Modi guaranteed or not? Here is what BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said joking with Ramdas Athawale

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    450.90
    12:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.51%)

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    12:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.35 (0.89%)

    Indus Towers

    403.55
    12:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    15.2 (3.91%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    169.60
    12:22 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    2.35 (1.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries

    533.15
    12:11 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    34.7 (6.96%)

    Amber Enterprises India

    4,611.75
    12:11 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    265.9 (6.12%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,029.40
    12:11 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    58.45 (6.02%)

    Vodafone Idea

    11.09
    12:12 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    0.61 (5.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.