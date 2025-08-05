5 lesser-known facts about Satyapal Malik: From student leader to controversial Governor

Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on 5 August after a prolonged illness at New Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Malik was 79.

Incidentally, Malik passed away on the same date Article 370, granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked during his tenure as governor of the erstwhile state in 2019. Tuesday is the sixth anniversary of the move

After his stint in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik served as Governor of Goa and Meghalaya, too.

Studied at Meerut University, joined student politics Malik was born in Hisawada village of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh in a Jat family. He pursued a Bachelor of Science and LLB degrees from Meerut University.

Malik entered active politics in 1965-66 as a student leader and served as President of the Meerut College Students Union and the Students Union at Meerut University, which is now known as Choudhary Charan Singh University.

Inspired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Malik was inspired by the socialist ideology of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Malik was first elected to any public office as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, as a member of Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal.

Later, after the formation of Bharatiya Lok Dal, he joined the party and became the general secretary of Lok Dal.

Janata Dal, Congress and the BJP In 1980, Malik entered the Rajya Sabha and later briefly joined the Congress in 1984. He resigned in 1987 over the Bofors scandal, co-founding the Jan Morcha with VP Singh.

In 1989, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh as a Janata Dal candidate and briefly served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in the VP Singh government.

Malik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004 and served as its National Vice President until he was appointed Governor.

Flagged graft, he found himself charged Malik also had his share of controversies. While he courted controversies through his statements as Governor of different states, he was also the Centre of graft investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Incidentally, Malik had flagged the graft case in the first place.

In May, the CBI filed a chargesheet against seven people, including Malik, in a case of alleged corruption in the award of a contract for a hydel project in Kishtwar district.

The agency had earlier questioned Malik as a witness. In fact, it was on Malik’s allegations that the case was first registered in 2022. In October 2021, two years after leaving office as Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Malik claimed he had been offered ₹300 crore in bribes to clear two files.

“One of the secretaries told me that these are shady deals, but he can get ₹150 crore each. I told him that I had come to J&K with five kurta-pajamas and would leave with that,” Malik said at an event in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

The 2018 Fax Row In November 2018, Malik, the then governor of Jammu and Kashmir, had famously blamed a state holiday for not receiving PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti’s fax staking claim to form the government.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had faxed a letter to Malik’s office declaring a joint bid by her People’s Democratic Party and the National Conference, aided by the Congress, to form the government in the erstwhile state, then under the governor’s rule.

Hours later, however, Malik, without acknowledging receipt of the fax, ordered dissolution of the Assembly, where the three parties hold 56 of the 87 seats.