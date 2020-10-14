Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent of their capacity from tomorrow (15 October). The guidelines have been issued for opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres, which are located outside the containment zone, Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement.

Here are the guidelines for reopening of cinema halls in Uttar Pradesh:

In the cinema halls, there should be minimum six feet of distance between two individuals in the common area and waiting area.

Arrangement of contactless sanitiser should also be made.

Thermal screening of individuals will be done before they enter the auditorium.

Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed entry, according to the statement.

To ensure that 50 per cent occupancy is adhered to, tape in the shape of cross should be put on seats not meant for sitting.

Information about the seats not meant for sitting should also be displayed at the booking window.

To ensure contact tracing, phone number of customers should be taken.

The intervals of different shows should be staggered and efforts should be made to ensure that there is no crowding in toilets.

Adequate food counters should be made.

The temperature of the air conditioner should be set at 24-30 degrees Celsius and there should be cross ventilation.

Limited people should be allowed in lifts.

The screens should be cleaned after every show

Meanwhile, there has been a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh for the last 26 days. According to Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state is 38,082.The number of those treated and discharged is 3,97,570, while 6,466 people have died due to the disease. In the past 24 hours, the state had 3,033 fresh cases while in the same period 3,662 people were discharged.

