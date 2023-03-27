54 Chinese investment proposals pending, says Sitharaman1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is not mulling to ease restrictions put in place in 2020 on foreign investments from countries that share land border with India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the government has received about 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China since last year and all the proposals are pending for approval.
