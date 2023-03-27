Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Politics / News /  54 Chinese investment proposals pending, says Sitharaman

54 Chinese investment proposals pending, says Sitharaman

1 min read . 08:28 PM IST Livemint
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is not mulling to ease restrictions put in place in 2020 on foreign investments from countries that share land border with India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the government has received about 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China since last year and all the proposals are pending for approval.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday said the government has received about 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals from China since last year and all the proposals are pending for approval.

"54 FDI proposals received during the past year and current year with investor/ beneficial owner from China/Hong Kong are pending for decision with government as on March 21, 2023," Sitharaman informed lawmakers.

"54 FDI proposals received during the past year and current year with investor/ beneficial owner from China/Hong Kong are pending for decision with government as on March 21, 2023," Sitharaman informed lawmakers.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The finance minister further said the government is not mulling to ease restrictions put in place in 2020 on foreign investments from countries that share land border with India.

In 2020, after soldiers of both the countries clashed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian government restricted the investments from China. The restrictions called for beneficial owners of a country sharing a land border with India to seek government's approval for investments.

The restrictions were imposed to prevent hostile takeovers of Indian firms during COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP