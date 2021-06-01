Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan who heads the group said he had submitted the report on the party's performance in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry and that the assessment for West Bengal was underway
A five-member Congress panel on Tuesday submitted its assessment on the party's losses in the just-concluded assembly elections to party chief Sonia Gandhi, and put forward several recommendations and suggestions to strengthen the organisation.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan who heads the group said he had submitted the report on the party's performance in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry and that the assessment for West Bengal was underway.