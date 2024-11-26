Six Rajya Sabha seats to be filled in December 20 bypoll, says Election Commission. Key details inside

The Election Commission of India has announced bypolls for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats across four states on December 20. With significant implications for party representation, the elections will utilize the proportional representation system.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Bypolls to 6 Rajya Sabha seats on December 20, says Election Commission of India
Bypolls to 6 Rajya Sabha seats on December 20, says Election Commission of India(PM Modi twitter)

The bypoll for filling six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in four states will be held on December 20, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. Three of these seats are from Andhra Pradesh, and one each is in Odisha, West Bengal, and Haryana.

The vacancies in the Rajya Sabha include the seat vacated by Venkatramana Rao, who resigned in August this year, Beedha Masthan Rao, who also resigned in August, and Rayaga Krishnaiah, who resigned in September.

Venkatramana Rao's term from Andhra Pradesh would expire in June 2024 while the terms of Masthan Rai and Krishnaiah, both from Andhra Pradesh, would expire in June 2028.

The term of Sujeet Kumar who resigned in September would expire in April 2026. Kumar was a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha bypolls: Abhishek Singhvi, 11 others elected unoppposed

Jawhar Sircar, the Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, resigned in September. His term was until April 2026. Krishan Lal Panwar, a Rajya Sabha member from Haryana, resigned in October. His term was to continue till August 2028.

Rajya Sabha Election Process

Rajya Sabha MPs are elected by MLAs in states through the proportional representation process with the single transferable vote (STV) system. The MLAs don’t vote for each seat. Instead, the MLAs have to list different candidates in the order of their preference.

So, getting elected to Rajya Sabha will depend on the number of MLAs a particular party has in the state. There can be twists, however, if the MLAs cross-vote, as happened in Himachal Pradesh in February.

The Himachal Setback

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the lone Himachal Pradesh seat in the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27. This was a major setback for the Congress party, which was ruling the state. The Congress had 40 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, and the BJP had only 25. 

"The commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preferences on the ballot paper, only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Office, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the aforesaid elections," the Election Commission said in its notice on Tuesday. 

The poll panel said adequate measures must be taken to ensure free and fair elections by appointing observers to closely monitor the election process.

Key Takeaways
  • The bypolls are set for December 20, filling six Rajya Sabha vacancies.
  • The elections will utilize the proportional representation with single transferable vote system.
  • Recent resignations from key members have created these vacancies, impacting party dynamics.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:15 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsSix Rajya Sabha seats to be filled in December 20 bypoll, says Election Commission. Key details inside

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:40 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:41 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.60
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:40 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Jai Balaji Industries share price

    886.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -45.85 (-4.92%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:40 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:40 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:41 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.