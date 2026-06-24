Nearly 68% call political party-switching unethical, majority say anti-defection laws weak in India: Survey

At leaset 68 per cent respondents consider politicians changing political parties after being elected wrong and unethical while only 16 per cent find it acceptable, a latest survey has found.

The survey by Vote Vibe comes amid recent defections and split in Trinamool Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“There is near-universal moral disapproval of party-switching, cutting across caste, region, and party lines,” reads the survey in its key takeaways. The survey was relased on 24 June.

The study also found that a striking 62.1 per cent view the anti-defection law as ‘very weak’ or ‘somewhat weak’ while only 10.7 per cent see it as strong in any degree.

Resign before switching, say respondents “The anti-defection law is widely seen as ineffective in the current context; public demand for reform is clear,” reads the survey

Recent defections have been reported in Aam Aadmi Party led by its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and in TMC led by its Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. Also, six of nine Lok Sabha MPs from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) have switched to Shinde Sena faction.

View full Image View full Image 67.8 per cent respondents consider politicians changing political parties after being elected wrong and unethical while only 16.2 per cent find it acceptable.

The public strongly favours the ‘resign first’ norm and wants to exclude defectors from facing the by-election, the Vote Vibe survey found. At least 66. 2 per cent responded saying that an MP/MLA should resign from the seat first before joining another party. Only 16 per cent support the 'two-thirds merger' route.

What is anti-defection law? The Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, popularly known as the Anti-Defection Law, lays down the process by which Members of Parliament (MPs) and State Legislatures (MLAs/MLCs) may be disqualified from holding their seats on the grounds of defecting to another political party.

An elected member can be disqualified from the House, according to the law if:

1-Members voluntarily give up membership in the political party they were elected on.

2- If a legislator votes or abstains from voting in the House contrary to the written directive (whip) issued by their party, and the party does not pardon them within 15 days.

View full Image View full Image The anti-defection law is widely seen as ineffective in the current context; public demand for reform is clear.

Exceptions: A defection does not apply when a political party merges with another party if at least two-thirds of the legislators in the legislature party vote in favour of the merger.

In the present TMC case of Lok Sabha MPs, for example, the approval of two-thirds of the MPs will come into play only after the merger of the entire party, that is, the TMC and not just a bloc of the TMC, according to experts. So, rebel MPs cannot take any independent action under the law, unless their party, that is the TMC, merges with another party, they said.

5 key takeaways from the survey 1-There is near-universal moral disapproval of party-switching, cutting across caste, region, and party lines.

2-The anti-defection law is widely seen as ineffective in the current context; public demand for reform is clear.

3-The public strongly favours the "resign first" norm and wants to exclude defectors from facing the by-election.

View full Image View full Image The public strongly favours the 'resign first' norm and wants to exclude defectors from facing the by-election.

There is near-universal moral disapproval of party-switching, cutting across caste, region, and party lines.

The anti-defection law is widely seen as ineffective in the current context; public demand for reform is clear.

4-Cynicism about motives (money, power) is overwhelming; fewer than 3% believe in genuine ideological reasons.