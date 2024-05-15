69% updated Phase 4 voter turnout higher than 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Andhra tops with 80.6%
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From among the states, Andhra Pradesh tops with 80.6% turnout in phase 4, followed by West Bengal with 80.2 % and Odisha with 75.6 %. Assembly elections were held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 13 along with Lok Sabha polls.
The updated voter turnout in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election was estimated to be more than the turnout recorded in 2019, according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout mobile app on May 15.